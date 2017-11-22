Friendship Mission Preps for Thanksgiving Meal

by Ellis Eskew

The kitchen at Friendship Mission is busy this day before Thanksgiving.

They are busy slicing potatoes, cooking up a broth, and prepping for the big meal.

“We’re gonna get some turkey, dressing, yams, greens, potato salad and collard greens,” said Willie Patterson, the Mission Food Director.

They are planning for about 70 people to have turkey and all the trimmings.

“Probably eight turkeys, cornbread– about four pans,” said volunteer cook Nathaniel Fuller.

Fuller volunteers his time to come in and cook on Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s a tradition he says he has enjoyed for the past few years.

“Well, I like to cook. It’s my way of giving back,” said Fuller.

Other volunteers will be giving back at the mission as well, serving the guests at the tables.

It’s something Friendship Mission is thankful for….especially this time of year.

“They help us out a lot. Keep us from doing it. The guys doing it, you know. That’s a blessing. We have different volunteers come up here every year and help out,” said Patterson.

The Thanksgiving meal will be served at noon on Thursday.