Gov. Ivey Awards Grant to Selma Organization to Boost School Attendance, Reduce Juvenile Crime

by Rashad Snell

A $24,750 grant awarded by Governor Kay Ivey will help a Selma-based organization reduce absenteeism in Selma and Dallas County schools and curtail juvenile crime.

The grant will enable the Children’s Policy Council of Dallas County to provide resources and guidance to encourage students at risk of dropping out of school and committing crimes to continue their education and become productive citizens. The program applies to students in both the Selma and Dallas County school systems.

“Achievement of a basic education is the strong foundation that children need to succeed in life,” Ivey said. “As a former teacher, I know how important an education is to helping people reach their potential, and I applaud the work of the Children’s Policy Council to help Dallas County youth succeed.”

Under the Truancy Reduction and Intervention Program, the organization works to prevent delinquency in schools and guides students away from behaviors that could lead them to commit serious offenses. Supervision, case management and increased family involvement are among the main components of the program.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA also manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

“You cannot put a price on an education and a diploma or GED certificate,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey as a partner with the Family Counseling Center and an entire alliance of groups to help students succeed in school and life.”

Ivey notified District Judge Robert E. Armstrong III, who chairs the council, that the grant had been approved.

The Family Counseling Center, like most non-profit agencies, also depends heavily on private donations for operational costs and services.