Governor Ivey Declares November 25 “Small Business Saturday”

by Danielle Wallace

Black Friday is not the only day after Thanksgiving to find big deals. Small Business Saturday is also getting people inside their favorite local shops.

“By supporting all of our neighbors, especially on the square in downtown Troy, it really promotes our businesses and promotes our town as a whole to be able to grow and to prosper and to continue to keep all of our doors open,” says Gabriella Schwart of Posh and P.

November 25th is now formally declared small business Saturday in Alabama, by Governor Kay Ivey and it’s getting some shops excited about the holiday weekend ahead.

“We do big sales, giveaways, door-busters, and it’s always been really successful,” says Lee Campbell of Amour Boutique.

“Come in and take care of those christmas needs. We have a lot of gift ideas that we can help,” says Kaye Stinson of the Pink Parlor.

Small Business Saturday is a push to get people to do more of their shopping locally.

“It takes a lot to take a business going and we need our shoppers so it’s important that they do bring their dollars into the local shops,” says Stinson.

Those dollars equal growth for cities, just like Troy.

“It’s really important-every time we’re checking someone out or just people that come in the store-just remind them to come back on Saturday and on Friday,” says Schwart.

This is the 7th year for Small Business Saturday across the country.