Governor Ivey Proclaims Nov. 25 “Small Business Saturday”

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation formally declaring November 25th as Small Business Saturday in Alabama. Small Business Saturday is designed to celebrate and support small businesses and the impact it has on Alabama communities.

“Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity for Alabamians to support local businesses on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving,” Governor Ivey said. “Small businesses have long been recognized as the economic engine for job growth, economic stability and preserving neighborhoods across Alabama and the nation.

“Small Business Saturday shopping continues to increase each year and is achieving the goal of showcasing the importance of Main Street businesses to the local community. Please join me and other Alabamians in shopping on Small Business Saturday.”

Rosemary Elebash, State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business, chairs the Alabama Small Business Commission and attended the proclamation signing.

“Embracing Small Business Saturday gives Alabamians a chance to show their appreciation to Alabama’s essential job creators by shopping in their local communities, eating at their restaurants and using locally owned service businesses,” Elebash said. “When you shop on Main Street, most of the money stays in the local community. We’re extremely pleased by the success of Small Business Saturday, but we’re more excited by the growing commitment among Alabamians to give small businesses a chance to compete all year round.” Start a new habit by shopping at least weekly with a locally owned business beginning with the celebration of the 2017 Small Business Saturday.

This year marks the 7th anniversary of Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday Proclamation