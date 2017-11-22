Montgomery Fire Department Investigating First Fire Fatality of 2017

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is conducting an investigation after responding to a fire in the 2300 block of Lower Wetumpka Road. The fire resulted in the first fire-related fatality of 2017.

Units were dispatched at about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a structure fire with an occupant possibly inside. Upon arrival, units found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story residence.

Firefighters were able to gain entry, contain, and extinguish the fire.

After conducting a primary search, they located a male who had been unable to exit the residence and was confirmed to be deceased.

The circumstances of the fire remain under investigation, and no additional information is available for public release at this time.