A Nice Warm Up Ahead

by Shane Butler

There aren’t any weather worries for us as we head into the holiday period. A mostly sunny and dry weather pattern has established itself over our area. Mornings will start out chilly but temps warm nicely through the day. We could see some lower 70s Friday and Saturday. Over the weekend the weather will be great for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. We expect mostly sunny skies with temps in the upper 60s around kickoff. Sunday looks nice and sunny but temps will be a bit cooler with highs falling back into the mid 60s. Looks like this quiet weather pattern will continue right through the latter half of next week. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!