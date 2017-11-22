Reward for Mosses Double Murder Info Up to $13,000 Dollars

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There are new developments in the investigation into a double murder that happened earlier this year in Lowndes County.

Authorities announced that the reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murders of Frank Hill and Antonio Means has been increased to $13,000 dollars.

They say Hill and Means were shot and killed at a Mosses housing complex back in February.

They say the investigation into the murders have been ongoing but no arrests have been made.

“This was a pretty heinous crime. And these are some pretty violent individuals that are running loose in our community and I would beg and plead with anyone out there to come forward with information that would get these people off the street,” said Sgt. Lenny Lee.

Anyone with information call investigators at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 548-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP.