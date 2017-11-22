Sunny & Dry Over The Next Eight Days

by Ben Lang

The mild and seasonable weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. High temperatures today will be warmer across south Alabama, where we will see low 70s, and cooler across the north where we will remain in the lower to middle 60s. No rain is expected, with just some passing cirrus clouds across the southeast half of our area.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. It could be a little warmer across the southeast if some clouds can build into the area overnight. Thanksgiving will be mild and mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

A sunny weekend ahead, with high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday in the upper 60s to low 70s. Weather for the iron bowl should be terrific, but a little chilly towards the evening. Sunshine continues for next week with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be seasonably chilly, falling to the lower 40s and upper 30s each night.