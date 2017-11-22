Terrific Weather Through Thanksgiving Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

A dry air mass will remain over Alabama through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A new surge of cooler air dips into the state late today, keeping highs into the mid 60s, and pushing the low down into the 30s by daybreak Thursday morning. The overall weather pattern will not change through the weekend. We are forecasting mainly sunny pleasant days, fair chilly nights. We reach the upper 60s Saturday, but drop back into the lower 60s Sunday.

IRON BOWL: The biggest football game of the year in our state will be played in Auburn Saturday. The weather looks perfect for the Iron Bowl; a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 65 degrees, falling back into the upper 50s by the final whistle. No risk of rain. A remarkably nice day for the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

NEXT WEEK: Still a dry look for most of Alabama. A surface front will pass through at mid-week Wednesday, but the latest model data shows little moisture and little chance of really significant rain. Temperatures will remain fairly close to seasonal averages for late November.

Have a wondrous Wednesday and terrific Thanksgiving holiday weekend!

Ryan