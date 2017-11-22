What’s Open & Closed on Thanksgiving Day
List is from www.BestBlackFriday.com website; Eastchase & Eastdale open late (see below).
BestBlackFriday.com Website Says These Stores are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2017
- Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
- Bealls Florida – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Belk – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Bergner’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Big Lots -7 a.m. to midnight
- Bon-Ton – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- Boscov’s – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Boston Store – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- Cabela’s – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Carson’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- CVS Pharmacy (hours not yet announced)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday
- Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dunham’s Sports – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Elder-Beerman – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- Five Below – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Fred’s Pharmacy – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- GameStop – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Herberger’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
- JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday
- Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT Black Friday (doorbusters end this time)
- Kmart – Opens 6 a.m.; Doorbusters Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday; Some stores to close at 12 a.m. or 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday
- Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Doorbusters until Friday at 1 p.m.
- Meijer – 6 a.m.
- Michaels – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.
- New York & Company (hours not yet announced)
- Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)
- Sears – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Shopko – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday
- Stage Stores – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
- Target – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Toys R Us – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday
- ULTA – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday
- Value City Furniture – 6 p.m. to Midnight
- Walgreens – Varies by Location
- Walmart – 6 p.m.
- Younker’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
MONTGOMERY AREA MALLS
Eastdale Mall in Montgomery will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours vary. Some will stay closed.
J.C. Penny will open at 2:00 PM Thursday and stay open till 10:00 PM Friday night.
Belk will be open 4:00 PM – 1:00 AM
At Home and Dillard’s closed.
Shoppes at Eastchase in Montgomery will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
The store hours vary. Target will be open from 6:00 PM – Midnight, while other stores will open at 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM or 6:00 PM. All will be closed by Midnight.
