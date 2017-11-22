What’s Open & Closed on Thanksgiving Day

by Tim Lennox

BestBlackFriday.com Website Says These Stores are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2017

 

  • Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
  • Bealls Florida – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Belk – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
  • Bergner’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
  • Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
  • Big Lots -7 a.m. to midnight
  • Bon-Ton – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
  • Boscov’s – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
  • Boston Store – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
  • Cabela’s – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Carson’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
  • CVS Pharmacy (hours not yet announced)
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday
  • Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dunham’s Sports – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
  • Elder-Beerman – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
  • Five Below – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
  • Fred’s Pharmacy – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • GameStop – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Herberger’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday
  • JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday
  • Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT Black Friday (doorbusters end this time)
  • Kmart – Opens 6 a.m.; Doorbusters Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday; Some stores to close at 12 a.m. or 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday
  • Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Doorbusters until Friday at 1 p.m.
  • Meijer – 6 a.m.
  • Michaels – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.
  • New York & Company (hours not yet announced)
  • Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)
  • Sears – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Shopko – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday
  • Stage Stores – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
  • Target – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Toys R Us – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday
  • ULTA – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday
  • Value City Furniture – 6 p.m. to Midnight
  • Walgreens – Varies by Location
  • Walmart – 6 p.m.
  • Younker’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday

MONTGOMERY AREA MALLS

 

Eastdale Mall in Montgomery will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours vary. Some will stay closed.

J.C. Penny will open at 2:00 PM Thursday and stay open till 10:00 PM Friday night.

Belk will be open 4:00 PM – 1:00 AM

At Home and Dillard’s closed.

 

Shoppes at Eastchase in Montgomery will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

The store hours vary. Target will be open from 6:00 PM – Midnight, while other stores will open at 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM or 6:00 PM. All will be closed by Midnight.

HERE is a list of the stores and their hours.

 

