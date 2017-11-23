94th Annual Turkey Day Classic Parade

by Jalea Brooks

Alabama State University ended their week of festivities before the big game against Edward Waters College, but not without a bang. Hundreds lined Dexter Avenue to experience the sights and sounds of the annual Turkey Day Parade.

For many in attendance, it was the continuing of tradition. “I’m an alum of Alabama State”, explained Billy Jones “I was in the band 1985-1990, and I’ve been coming to the Turkey Day Classic every year since”

Over on Alabama State’s campus, fans had already begun to tailgate for the big game. Many traded in their traditional thanksgiving meal, to hang out at the stadium this year, but say it was well worth it.

“I’m still with my son, no sacrifice made at all, everybody is here together” said Vicky Hands, a proud parent of an Alabama State football player.

This year was the 94th Turkey Day Classic.