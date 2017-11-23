Dry With Mild Afternoons

by Shane Butler

High pressure will continue to help keep our weather quiet around here. Abundant sunshine is in store for your Friday. There won’t be any weather issues for the busiest shopping day of the year. Over the weekend, a frontal boundary will move into the area Saturday. We expect an increase in clouds but no precipitation accompanying the frontal system. The skies clear and it’s a bit cooler Sunday and Monday. Another warm up into the upper 60s to near 70 by Tuesday and again Wednesday. This frontal system may try to kick off a few showers as it passes through the region late in the work week.