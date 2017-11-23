Salvation Army Serves Up Hundreds of Thanksgiving Dinners

by George McDonald

People across the country are enjoying a meal with friends and family, but some people are left in the cold, luckily the Salvation Army is there to help.

The Salvation Army provided turkey dinners with all the trimmings for people in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Officials say they served about 600 turkey dinners in all.

They say dozens of volunteers from the community came out to help serve meals.

“This year is just amazing because we’ve had more people calling in to volunteer, which is amazing,” said Salvation Army Lead Cook Jacquelyn Nettles.

“Some people they come for the first time and now they want to come back again throughout the year.”

Nettles says 200 meals were delivered in the community and 300 more were boxed up for people to carry out.