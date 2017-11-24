Alabama Has Cheapest Gasoline!

....just as Thanksgiving travelers return home.

by Tim Lennox

Alabama has the cheapest gasoline in the country right now—-just as many people are driving home after Thanksgiving.

AAA has posted a map showing the average price in each state and a breakdown by county—Alaska has the highest price per gallon of regular—–$3.25 ….just over a dollar more expensive than Alabama’s $2.23 a gallon.

On top of that, we have much nicer weather than Alaska.

The high in Montgomery tomorrow will be 66.

The high in Barrow, Alaska tomorrow? 10.

(The average price for a gallon of regular in Alabama on Thanksgiving in 2016 was even less expensive: $1.93)