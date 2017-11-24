Front Moving Southward

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will make its way into the area Saturday. It’s a dry front but you notice more clouds as the boundary pushes through here. The air behind this front is cooler so temps will drop a bit with highs in the low to mid 60s Sunday. Early next week morning temps start out in the mid to upper 30s but afternoon highs will be warming with highs in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Frontal boundaries are active and another one heads our way later in the week. This one may try to stir up some showers but it doesn’t look like all that much. We expect temps to cool down once again behind the frontal passage.