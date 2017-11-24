Mild and Sunny For Black Friday

by Ben Lang

It’s a cold start to the biggest shopping day of the year, but we will warm up to yet another day with highs in the mid to upper 60s under a sunny sky. It will be cold again tonight, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We will see more clouds on Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front from the north. No rainfall expected, but a mostly cloudy sky is expected for much of Saturday. It will still be fairly warm, with highs in the mid 60s. The cold front will push through the area Saturday night, with clouds gradually decreasing. Saturday night lows will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Skies will be clear by sunrise on Sunday. The air behind the cold front won’t be too much cooler, so highs will still reach the mid to upper 60s. The mild pattern continues into early next week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and sunny skies. Our next chance for rain will be around the middle of next week ahead of another cold front.