Millbrook Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges, Under $45K Bond

by Rashad Snell

On November 22, Eric Eugene Thrasher, a 40-year old Millbrook resident, was placed under arrest. Thrasher is being charged with one count of Rape 1st Degree.

Officers with the Millbrook Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit and the Patrol Division attempted to make contact with Thrasher in the 3600 block of Grandview Road in reference to this case. When Thrasher observed officers approaching, he fled the area on foot. The suspect was taken into custody without incident or injury after a brief foot pursuit. Thrasher was transported to the Millbrook Police Department where he was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail. He was placed under a $45,000 bond. This case remains under investigation and additional charges may be forth coming.

Check back with Alabama News Network for the latest details.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson had the following statement:

“We are extremely pleased to announce this arrest and on this being Thanksgiving day, I am thankful that this arrest was made without anyone being injured or worse. From what I understand the suspect attempted to elude our officers by fleeing on foot. During his attempt to avoid capture Thrasher ran into a nearby storage facility, which had an open unit. Thrasher ran out of officer’s sight, at which point the officers stopped pursing him, drew their service weapons and ordered him to come out with his hands in plain view. Thrasher complied and was taken into custody without incident. While officers were clearing the area a loaded handgun was located inside the storage building. We can’t be sure what his intent was but this situation could have had deadly consequences had our officers not relied on their training and conducted themselves accordingly. I am proud of the job that these guys did and thankful that no one was hurt or injured.”

“The victim in this case is a juvenile, so we will not be releasing any details with regard to this case. The incident that is alleged was committed on earlier this month but not disclosed until November 20th . Our investigators and the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office felt there was enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant against the alleged offender. During this investigation information came to light that there may be a second victim, who is also a juvenile, so additional charges against the alleged offender may be forthcoming. We would encourage anyone that may have any knowledge of this person’s activities to contact the Millbrook Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit at 285-6832.”