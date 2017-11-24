Shoppers Hit Stores in Search of Black Friday Deals

by George McDonald

Shoppers were out in full force around the Capital City Friday looking for Black Friday deals to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Black Friday deals and discounts attracted bargain shoppers looking to get more bang for their bucks.

Shoppers say they enjoy the excitement of the day and the crowds.

But they say it’s the deals and deep discounts that bring them out.

“Went to New York & Company, got two nice sweaters that I had been eyeing,” said shopper Nicole Benford.

“Went to Express got this scarf that I’ve been wanting forever but didn’t want to pay $50 dollars for, got it for half price.”

Black Friday is the second busiest shopping day of the year.

Only the Saturday before Christmas is said to be busier.