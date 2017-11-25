Iron Bowl Fans at Baumhowers

by Danielle Wallace

Another Iron bowl is in the books and for local fans, Baumhowers is the place to be.

“I just love to be around the crowd and the feels. It’s just good to be around good positive people,” says Joseph Perry.

“The greatest rivalry in college football is the fans,” says Sam Sternberg.

For many the Iron Bowl is a long-standing tradition to watch.

“This is a ritual for us. I’ve got a buddy coming in from Atlanta-these guys are local. We do this at least three or four times a year,” says John Harris.

“In Alabama we don’t have any pro teams. So college football is life here. You’re either Alabama or Auburn,” says Perry.

It’s not just local fans that are excited for one of the biggest rivaries in college football.

“I’m from Ohio and from Ohio I had to pick as far as a football team and I’ve been Auburn ever since,” says Luther Orum.

Fans say, no matter the outcome of the game from year to year, they are loyal to their teams.

“When you’re born you make a choice. You’re either on the other side or you’re on Auburn’s side and notice I didn’t mention the other side,” says Sternberg.

“I love how everyone comes together, Auburn and Alabama fans to watch the game. It’s a lot of fun. This is the best place in town to do it,” says Haden Johnson.