Football Fans Offer Iron Bowl Predictions

Thousands and thousands hit the Plains of Auburn to tailgate for 82nd Iron Bowl

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0507

There’s no other football rivalry quite like it.

“It’s Auburn and Alabama,” said tailgater Andrea Hanson.

Hanson and her family have been camping out all week.

She says the Iron Bowl has a way of bringing people together.

“Everyone’s here for each other,” said Hanson, an Auburn fan. “When it comes down to it, Auburn, Alabama, they’re all family. They all want their team to win, but they all stick together.”

It’s not just a game, it’s a culture fans say. Tailgater Undre Phillips says football is serious business in his family.

“We’re coming together to cheer on the Tide of course,” said Undre Phillips. “We have one little brother that’s an Auburn fan but we haven’t kicked him out yet. It’s really special just to come together after Thanksgiving.”

Tens of thousands of fans have descended on the Plains to tailgate. They say the campgrounds come alive as a city unto their own.

“There’s just so much excitement in the atmosphere,” sais tailgater Leah Turner. “Tonight people will be walking around. Everyone’s playing music.”

As far as Iron Bowl predications, tailgaters stay true to their crimson and white or orange and blue.

“All the Auburn people here, my husband included are hyped,” said Turner. “They’ve already got Auburn beating us. So I’m pulling for Bama.”

“I’m ready for Alabama to win, said Morris Williams. “I’m going to be in a good mood when they win. If Auburn wins I’ll still be in a good mood, but at the same time I know that’s not possible. Roll Tide all day everyday.”

“I think we’ll win, kinda pull it out, especially the way we played against Georgia,” said Auburn fan Quay Jones. “We come for vengeance. I think we’ll get ’em. War Eagle.”

The 82nd Iron Bowl will kick off at 2:30pm on CBS Saturday.