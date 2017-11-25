Shops in Troy Participate in Small Business Saturday

by Danielle Wallace

Black Friday may be gone but holiday deals continue with Small Business Saturday.

Small businesses across the U.S invited customers in for their big sales. This year, November 25th was formally declared small business Saturday in Alabama by Governor Kay Ivey. Several stores in downtown Troy participated in this year’s small business Saturday. Customers say, supporting small businesses helps their community grow and prosper.

“I was just taking advantage of this quiet day, today. Not many are around. It’s a good time to shop,” says Betty Adams.

“People have been buying things from early Christmas presents-already starting and getting it done. To just small neat little nic-nacs that they find, that they like,” says Laura McKinny of The Confetti Crate.

This is the seventh year for small business Saturday across the U.S.