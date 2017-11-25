Sunny And Seasonable Days Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was considerably more cloudy today than days of late, thanks to a cold front approaching from our north. Despite the clouds, no rain fell today and we won’t see any overnight. As the cold front passes through the area, skies will clear from north to south. The front will shift our winds back to the north, but lows tonight actually won’t fall as much as they have in recent nights. Sunday morning low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Sunshine will be in full supply Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night/Monday morning lows will be rather chilly, dropping to the mid-30s. Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s Monday; near 70 Tuesday. Mostly locations should reach the 70s Wednesday afternoon. Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday, just ahead of a cold front. The system will quickly sweep through the area, so we should be back to dry and cooler conditions for Friday and into the weekend.