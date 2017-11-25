Watch: Auburn Fans Roll Toomer’s Corner after Rolling Over Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn football fans wasted no time in celebrating the Tigers’ 26-14 win over Alabama in the 2017 Iron Bowl, celebrating by rolling Toomer’s Corner in toilet paper.

Click here to see the Live city of Auburn webcam of Toomer’s Cormer.

Click here to see a different city of Auburn webcam of Toomer’s Corner.

Auburn handed Alabama its first loss of the season. The Crimson Tide finishes the regular season at 11-1, while Auburn is 10-2. Auburn will move on to play a rematch against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta next Saturday.