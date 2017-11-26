A Chance For Rain This Week

Seasonable Temperatures Roll On

by Ben Lang

It was a very nice Sunday across the area thanks to abundant sunshine and high temperatures near 70 in many locations. We’ll return to our typical-of-late chilly temperatures this evening, falling into the upper 40s by 9PM with Monday morning lows in the mid 30s. Monday will be a near-repeat of Sunday, with a clear sky and highs in the mid and upper 60s. Monday night will be cold with lows in the upper 30, then Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Our next chance for rain arrives in the late Wednesday/Thursday time-frame ahead of an approaching front. At this time, it looks like mainly light rain, with no thunderstorms expected. The rain should be gone Friday, with lingering clouds and cooler temperatures behind the front. Highs will be in the 60s from Friday through the weekend, with sunshine returning for Saturday and Sunday.