Tide, Tiger Fans React To Iron Bowl Outcome

Fans say the biggest football game in the state lived up to the billing once again

by Kimberly Hyde

The 2017 edition of the Iron Bowl was one for the ages.

“It was a good close game the first half, you know, and then Auburn finally walked away with it,” said Bob Moseley.

Moseley, an Auburn fan, says the back-and-forth battle between Alabama and Auburn had him on his feet.

“Auburn really wanted the game more than Alabama did last night.”

Many Auburn fans like Moseley — dressed in orange and blue — hit the stores in Montgomery Sunday to rack up on their Iron Bowl gear.

“Alabama, they didn’t play their best game, but Auburn did,” said Auburn fan Avery Lumpkin.

Bama fans like Porshia Crusoe were out and about, too.

“I think we’re still good, I mean, I still have hope for us,” Crusoe.

Tide fans like Crusoe still have plenty to cheer about as Saturday’s game was their only loss of the season. Some say they’re even rooting for the Tigers to win the SEC Championship.

“Yesterday, it was Auburn’s day, and I hate to say it, but I will be pulling for Auburn when they’re playing Georgia next weekend,” said Alabama fan Rafael Chappelle. “At least we’ll keep it in the state of Alabama.”

Auburn fans say next weekend’s rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs will be a tough test.

“I think it’s going to be a good game. I think Georgia’s gotten prepared more now and I think Auburn’s going to do their best, play their best,” said Lumpkin.

“I believe we’ll be alright if we play our game,” said Moseley.

Auburn will take on the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday at 2:30 pm ET on CBS.