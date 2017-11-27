Dry and Mild Start to Work Week, Rain Chances with Thursday Front

by Ryan Stinnett

COLD MONDAY MORNING: Light winds and clear sky will have allowed our temperatures to fall well down into the 30s overnight, and it looks as though many of us in South/Central Alabama are waking up with frosty conditions this morning, but this morning should be the coldest morning of the work week.

THE WEEK AHEAD: As we roll through the final few days of November and head towards December, for the most part, the weather pattern of Alabama looks to remain relatively calm and quiet. Today through Wednesday we will see a gradual warming trend with highs in the upper 60s today with lowers 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will squeeze out a few scattered showers Thursday, but no severe weather is expected, and any rain which falls will be light and spotty. Behind the front, cooler air flows into Alabama Friday with highs back in the lower to mid 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The next surge of cool dry air will stick around through the first weekend of December. We should see sunny, cool days with highs in the mid 60s; nights will be clear, cold with lows back into the 30s. Next significant chance of rain until at least the following week.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan