Greenville Woman Killed in Crash on Thanksgiving Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Greenville woman was killed a wreck between an SUV and a train on Thanksgiving night.

State troopers say Brittany Harris, 22, of Greenville and another passenger were both killed when the SUV they were riding in struck a train on Solomon Hill Road, about eight miles south of Greenville.

Investigators say Justin Dewayne Stinson, 30, of Greenville was driving the SUV. He was airlifted to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

State troopers say the two passengers were not using seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers say the second passenger has not yet been positively identified.