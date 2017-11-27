Long-time Selma Community Leader Has Died

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A long-time Selma resident and businessman known for his service in the community has died at age 102.

Seymour Cohn was originally from Atlanta but for most of his adult life he called Selma his home.

Cohn trained as a pilot at Craig Air Force base and met and married his wife, June, in Selma.

The couple would remain in the city more than 50 years.

Cohn was a successful businessman and an active member of the community.

He volunteered at the local hospital, the food bank and the library.

Becky Nichols is the director of the Selma-Dallas County Public Library.

“He was one of the greatest supporters of our community that I think I have ever known,” said Nichols.

“He spent time here at the library but more important, Seymour taught so many the value of an entire community, Seymour saw the value of all of Selma’s great history, her land, her people, everything.”

Cohn was also an active member of the city’s Jewish community.

Cohn will be laid to rest at Live Oak Cemetery in Selma at noon Friday.