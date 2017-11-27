Longshore Weighs in on Iron Bowl

by Ellis Eskew

There was a lot of excitement in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday as Auburn knocked off the Number One team for the second time in two weeks. Sports Analyst John Longshore says Auburn was the better team.

“I thought Auburn won the game in every aspect. I think Gus Malzahn out-coached Nick Saban and his staff. I think Auburn was more physical. I think Auburn was better prepared. Then you throw in the 12th man I always say at Auburn. Just such an electric, loud environment. It’s difficult for opposing teams to come in there and play. I think Auburn, if they are not the best football team right now, they certainly are one of them,” said Longshore.

Even though there have been talks of Gus Malzahn leaving for other coaching jobs,

Longshore says Malzahn is in the best position he has been at Auburn in a while.

“If I’m Gus, I’m going to Auburn and saying, ‘look, this is what I want. I want my assistants to be paid well, I want a new football complex, and I want all of the outside interference and power brokers to quit getting into my ear,'” said Longshore.

In the meantime, Auburn will go on to play Georgia in the SEC Championship.

But the future is still uncertain for Alabama.

“Really I think once the dusts settles after this weekend is really when things will start getting crazy and loud,” said Longshore.