Nice Warming Trend

by Shane Butler

We have some really nice weather sticking around through midweek. Mostly sunny skies will lead to temps topping out in the lower 70s. A cold front will move into the area and kick off a line of showers Thursday. It’s back to mainly dry conditions Friday through the weekend. Temps cool slightly behind the front but nothing drastic. High pressure will help keep things quiet through early next week for our region.