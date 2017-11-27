Roy Moore Says ‘Dirty Politics’ Behind Allegations

by Darryl Hood

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore says “dirty politics” are behind the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

After speaking Monday night to a friendly crowd in northeast Alabama, Moore lashed out at the allegations as false but would not take questions from reporters.

Moore has been accused of sexually assaulting or molesting two women decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers.

The Republican told his supporters that establishment leaders of both parties oppose him because he is “hard to manage” or they want to stop his religious-themed politics.

Moore said he hopes to one day outlaw abortion. Democrat Doug Jones does not support new restrictions on abortion rights.

