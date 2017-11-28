Dadeville Woman Convicted of Theft from Alabama Jail Association

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the conviction of Marianne Adams of Dadeville, former treasurer of the Alabama Jail Association, for first-degree theft of an undetermined amount in excess of $5,000.

According to a statement from Marshall’s office, Adams, who is a former secretary for the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, pleaded guilty in Tallapoosa County Circuit Court. She was sentenced to three years, which was suspended for a term of three years of probation. She made an initial restitution payment of $5,000, with an additional amount to be determined at a restitution hearing on January 8, 2018.

The Attorney General’s office says Adams used the Association’s checking account to pay for personal items and expenses. She was treasurer from 2004 to 2013.

“The Alabama Jail Association thanks the Attorney General’s Office for its hard work to resolve this case, which involved misappropriation of funds paid or donated by law enforcement agencies, county commissioners, vendors and others,” said Capt. Larry Nixon of the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, who is president of the Association.