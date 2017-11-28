Golden Apple: William Simpson

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Autauga County School System. In his 27th year of teaching, Marbury High School Band Director William Simpson relishes his unique opportunity to teach his students for many years more than the average teacher. The driving force behind why Simpson continues to teach music education after so many years.

“Because young people do it and I think any activity a young person is involved in is very important, ” says Simpson. “I get to see them graduate high school and realize there years in the band made a positive impact on their lives.”

Congratulations Mr. Simpson! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, AlabamaNews.Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.