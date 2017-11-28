Magical Christmas Toy Drive Shopping Spree Begins with Health Star Clinic

by Danielle Wallace

This year Health Star Clinic is doing its part to make Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive a success with a shopping spree for a good cause.

“It feels really good-for the kids that unfortunate to be able to get gifts this good. I would love to do this all the time,” says Nichole Nettles.

With a $1,000 budget, they are browsing the aisles with Alabama News Network’s Stefanie Hicks, for toys to make Christmas bright for hundreds of families in the River Region.

“We definitely want to give back to our community. The community does so much for us. Actually one of mottos is “Montgomery Gives Back” and “Making Montgomery Better,” says April Berry.

Giving back is something Health Star Clinic is familiar with and its message is very simple, for the holiday season.

“It’s ust the knowledge that we’re helping some people who may not have as good of a Christmas as some others. I’ve got three small grandchildren, love to buy for them, love to buy for other people’s children. It’s just a really good feeling,” says Dr. Bob Hollis.

From dolls to bikes, they are making sure each child has a magical Christmas.

You can also support Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive by visiting several drop-off location until December 15th. Click HERE for a complete list of locations.