Mild Afternoons

by Shane Butler

Our quiet and milder weather pattern continues on this week. Mornings will start out chilly but a nice warm up is in store for each afternoon. A frontal boundary will slide into the area Thursday and this system brings rain with it. We don’t expect anything strong or severe and rainfall amounts will be rather light. The air behind the front won’t drop temps much at all. We should still see highs in the 70s right through the upcoming weekend.