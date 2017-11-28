Missing Selma Mother Found Shot to Death in the Trunk of a Car

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom — A missing person investigation in Selma is now a murder case after a woman was found shot to death in the trunk of a car.

Police chief Spencer Collier tells Alabama News Network the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mary Scott of Selma. Collier says police were able to find her location by tracking her cell phone.

He says a state helicopter flew over the area where the phone was located and spotted a vehicle in a wooded area near her home.

Collier says the victim’s estranged husband, 63-year-old Gregory Scott, was found dead in Birmingham, in what appears to be a suicide.

“Unfortunately, the situation ongoing, maybe an ongoing domestic divorce and disagreement over the custody of the children. Unfortunately looks like he lured her there under some guise and committed murder and fled with the kids to Birmingham,” Collier told Alabama News Network.

Collier says the couple’s two young children are unharmed.