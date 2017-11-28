Prattville Kicks off Season with Christmas Tree Lighting

by Ellis Eskew

“3..2…1…..Whoooo!” The crowd cheered as the tree lit up the night sky in downtown Prattville Tuesday evening.

It was a big celebration with dancers and music to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Trey Brown brought his one and half year old son. “It’s just awesome. Love Christmas, love getting into it… But yeah, trying to pass that down to him,” said Brown.

It was a family affair for many in the crowd.

“We just came out as a family to enjoy the Christmas lighting celebration in downtown Prattville, which we usually do each and every year,” said Lamesha Howard.

This year there was double the snow.

“It is awesome. Very awesome. It’s an awesome thing to get to spend with grandbabies!” said Tisha Dulaney.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus” were even invited to the big celebration.

“oh, I love this! Prattville is just an amazing city,” said “Santa.”

“A little warm,” said “Mrs. Claus.”

“We are looking forward to going back to the North Pole in the morning and then we’ll be back for the Prattville parade. This is the most magnificent parade in the River Region,” said “Santa.”

Mayor Bill Gillespie says the event gets bigger and better every year. And he thinks they’ve found a good place for it to continue for years to come.

“yes, I think this is going to be our permanent location here. Just seems to fit really good because of the Daniel Pratt backdrop and everything else and enough room for kids to run and play,” said Gillespie.