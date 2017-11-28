Sunny, Warm Days Ahead of Thursday Front

by Ryan Stinnett

It is another cold morning for most of us, but as we roll through the day an abundance of sunshine will allow temperatures to easily climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of South/Central Alabama Late in the day, we could see a few clouds moving in from the south, but we all stay dry today.

OUR NEXT FRONT: Moisture levels will rise tomorrow, and clouds will be on increase, but much of the day should be dry, with highs expected into the lower 70s area wide. We will mention a chance of showers Thursday as a cold front approaches, but dynamic forcing is fairly weak, and rain will be light and spotty. Where rain falls, amounts should be under one-tenth of an inch. Otherwise, Thursday will be cloudy with a high around 70°.

COOLER FRIDAY: In the wake of the front, our next surge of cooler and drier air arrives just in time for the month of December. With a clearing sky Friday, the high will be in the mid 60s .

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now the weather looks dry with chilly nights and pleasant days as we roll into the first weekend of December. We are forecasting highs in the upper 60s, lows in the 40s. Pretty close to seasonal averages.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: The weather remains dry for the first few days of next week, but there is a chance we will deal with rain and storms toward the end of the week, but there remains too much uncertainty with computer model output that far out, but just a trend we are going to be watching in the coming days.

Have a great day!

Ryan