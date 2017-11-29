Clouds Increase Today, Showers Return Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

WARM WEDNESDAY: Through the day our clouds will be on increase, but despite the clouds, we all stay dry and temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower and mid 70s across the state.

COLD FRONT: The front will approach and give us a chance of showers Thursday, but at this time, the rain Thursday still looks pretty light and spotty with only limited moisture and weak dynamic forcing, most communities will see under one-tenth of an inch and likely just enough to wet the roads. Once again, there will be no threat of severe in Alabama. Most of the rain for South/Central Alabama should come tomorrow afternoon and evening.

HELLO DECEMBER: To start the final month of the year, there could be a few very light showers Friday morning. We should see a gradual clearing sky, and a high around 70° by the afternoon. Then, Saturday and Sunday look rain-free with highs generally in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the 40s…Not too bad for the first weekend of December in Alabama.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday evening, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 50s.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP: For Auburn fans headed to Atlanta Saturday for the battle with the Georgia Bulldogs (3p CT kickoff)… no weather worries, of course, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but for those walking to the game the sky will be mostly cloudy, there is a chance of widely scattered showers, and afternoon temperatures should be in the 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The week starts off dry, but it appears we are going to have a potent cold front Tuesday or Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; way too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue. Behind the front, the long range models and global weather pattern suggest a deep trough developing over the eastern portions of the U.S. which would mean much colder weather as we head deeper into December. The first taste of that could be a sharply colder air mass behind next week’s front, then followed by more occasional cold shots for Alabama and the Deep South through the month. Once again folks, just how the models are trending, but it appears…Winter is Coming!

Have a great day!

Ryan