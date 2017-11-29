Ex-Officer of Alabama Jail Association Pleads in Theft Case

by Lillie Dunn

A former treasurer of the Alabama Jail Association has been convicted of first-degree theft of an undetermined amount in excess of $5,000.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday that Marianne Adams, of Dadeville, pleaded guilty Monday in Tallapoosa County Circuit Court.

Marshall’s office says Adams was sentenced to three years in prison, which was suspended for a term of three years of probation.

She’s already made an initial restitution payment of $5,000, with an additional amount to be determined at a hearing Jan. 8.

Authorities say Adams used the association’s checking account to pay for personal items and expenses. She served as treasurer from 2004 to 2013.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)