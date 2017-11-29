Frontal Boundary Approaching

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary is heading our way and this system will bring in some rain to our area. We don’t expect anything heavy just passing showers at times. Some rain activity will linger into Friday across our southern areas but most spots start to dry out. High pressure returns just in time for the weekend and this will provide us some nice weather conditions. Temps will climb into the 70s for highs and upper 40s to lower 50s overnight. The mild temperatures stick around through next Tuesday. Another front will move into the area midweek and this brings in a decent chance for rain area wide. Once the front departs we get return to much colder temps. Daytime highs drop into the 50s while low to mid 30s will be common overnight.