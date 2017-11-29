NBC Fires Matt Lauer over Sexual Harassment Complaint

by Alabama News Network Staff

NBC News says longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” The announcement was made by Lauer’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie at the top of this morning’s “Today” show. Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night “about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” by Lauer.

Lauer’s abrupt dismissal was announced in an internal memo issued this morning by Lack. Lack says it was the first complaint about Lauer’s behavior during more than 20 years at NBC News, but there is reason to believe the reported incident may not be the only one.

Lauer’s firing comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

Lauer’s former “Today” show colleagues were emotional on-air while dealing with the aftermath of his firing. Co-host Savannah Guthrie fought back tears while calling Lauer “my friend and my partner.” She added that she was “heartbroken” for her unnamed colleague who the network said reported Lauer’s behavior. Hoda Kotb, who replaced Lauer in the anchor chair for the morning, added that she loved Lauer “as a friend and as a colleague” and said it was “hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know.” Weatherman Al Roker was also visibly upset on-air, saying he was “still trying to process the news” while giving his report.

Megyn Kelly says Lauer is a friend, but her concern is for any woman the dismissed “Today” anchor may have sexually abused. Opening her hour of NBC’s “Today” show, Kelly says it’s a sign of progress that more and more women are speaking up. Recalling her own harassment that led to her departure from Fox News Channel, Kelly says she learned that “a news organization is bigger than any one person.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)