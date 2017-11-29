NBC News Internal Memo Announced Matt Lauer’s Firing

by Lillie Dunn

Matt Lauer’s abrupt dismissal was announced in an internal memo issued Wednesday morning by NBC News head Andrew Lack disclosing a complaint from a colleague that details inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by the “Today” show anchor.

Lack says the decision was reached to fire Lauer as a result of the complaint.

Lack says it was the first complaint about Lauer’s behavior during more than 20 years at NBC News, but there is reason to believe the reported incident may not be the only one.

Lauer’s firing comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.was reached to fire Lauer as a result of the complaint.

