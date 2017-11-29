One More Dry Afternoon

by Ben Lang

We had a little bit of fog form this morning northeast of I-85/I-65, but this is starting to mix out late this morning. For this afternoon, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the low and mid 70s. Cloud-cover will be on the increase tonight, but we will remain dry. It will be much more mild than nights of late, with low temperatures ranging from the lower to mid 50s.

Rain is back in the forecast for Thursday. It won’t be a total washout, but showers will be likely especially for the afternoon hours. Most of the rain will clear west to east through the evening and overnight hours, but a few lingering showers are possible early Friday morning across southeast Alabama. The remainder of the day will be dry, but clouds could persist through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s. For now rain chances look very minimal over the weekend, but we will see a mix of sun and clouds each day with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.

The overnights will be much more mild for the week ahead, generally ranging from the low to mid 50s. The next best chance for rain after Thursday will be next Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Long range models are indicating that we will see a significant shot of cold air behind the front, but we will continue to adjust the forecast as needed in the coming days.