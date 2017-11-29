Senate Candidate Doug Jones Meets with Educators in Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

When it comes to education, Doug Jones says he wants to do his part to meet the needs of Alabama children.

“There is so many things that can and can’t be done on a state level, federal level is somewhat limited. But I can have that bully pulpit to be an education advocate and that is exactly what I want to do for the kids of the state of Alabama,” said Jones.

Jones wants to focus on jobs, education, and healthcare. And believes education impacts them all.

Teachers at the roundtable say it was a productive meeting.

“We expressed a wide variety of ideas from a wide variety of scenarios and we were proud that Doug Jones listened to all of our ideas,” said Teacher Foster Dixon.

“He recognizes that we need more money. He recognizes that we need more support. He recognizes we have a mental health issue and if you recognize it and are brought into the light, you can never go back in the darkness,” said Teacher Michelle Summers-Hines.

As for his opponent, Roy Moore, Jones was adamant that Moore does not have the character to be senator.

“I do not think he has the character. His 40 year history has not been one of integrity. It has been one of divisiveness and one of trying to mislead the public from day one,” said Jones.

As he continues to travel the state, Jones hopes to unite people and find common ground with voters.

“I think people are looking for transparency… We can agree and we can disagree without being disagreeable,” said Jones.