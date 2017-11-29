Steve Bannon to Campaign For Roy Moore Next Week

by Darryl Hood

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon will campaign for embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore next week in Alabama.

Dean Young, a longtime associate of Moore’s, announced Wednesday night that Bannon will attend a south Alabama rally with Moore on December 5.

Young urged people to attend the rally and told a crowd gathered to hear Moore speak at a Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Theodore, that “the world is watching” to see how Alabama votes in the Dec. 12 U.S. Senate race.

Theodore is 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Mobile.