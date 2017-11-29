Troy man arrested for strong arm robbery

by Lillie Dunn

Wesley Aaron Stringer, 46, of Troy was arrested by the Troy Police Department on a warrant for third degree robbery.

Stringers arrest stems from the strong-arm robbery of a convenience store in the 12,000 block of U.S. 231 South on November 26, 2017 shortly before 8:00pm.

Stringer entered the store while the clerk was gathering cleaning supplies from a back room. The clerk did not know that Stringer had entered the store when he walked up behind her, put his hands around her waist and told her not to move.

Stringer made her open the register and he removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer. Stringer then made the clerk go the very back of the store and closed her up in the back room before he exited the store.

Investigators identified Stringer as a suspect in the robbery and warrants were obtained for his arrest. Officers observed Stringer walking on foot this morning just off Pearson Street on Azalea Court and took him into custody without incident.

Stringer is also being charged with first degree theft of property for a vehicle that was stolen from a business located in the industrial park on U.S. 231 South of Troy.

Stringer is also facing a first degree robbery charge among other charges in Jemison, Alabama where he has been identified as a suspect in a robbery that occurred on November 27, 2017 around 9:40am at a gas station just off Interstate 65 at exit 219.