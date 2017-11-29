Union Springs Police Dept. Welcomes First Female Captain

by Danielle Wallace

Sharon Dean is no stranger to the Union Springs Police Department. For 26 years she has served the department. But now, she is walking in bigger shoes as the departments first female captain.

“It means a whole lot to me that the chief would even consider me for the position. He’s said so many times that I don’t mind the work which I don’t but I never dreamed that he would actually consider me as his captain,” says Dean.

“She’s shown me that she is a leader. She’s a team player. I think that by her being in this position it would help move this department forward,” says Chief Danny Jackson.

What exactly does she want to achieve with her new role?

“What I really want to achieve is to show other females that they can do exactly what I’m doing,” says Dean.

In addition to serving the department, Dean has served in the military and she is a former school teacher. She says she hopes to continue using those skills on the force with other officers.

“I’m first an educator so I feel good about being able to teach them and show them the right things to do, especially when they are dealing with the public,” says Dean.

While she’s making history in Union Springs, she says the most important message is for women just like her.

“Your role is whatever you want to be and this shows them that if you try you can be whatever you want to be,” says Dean.