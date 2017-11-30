Convicted Sex Offender Arrested in Andalusia

by Rashad Snell

An Andalusia man was arrested Thursday morning for failing to register as a sex offender. Johnny Duane Stinson, 44, was found to be living inside the city limits of Andalusia in a restricted area (within 2000 feet of a school or daycare).

Stinson was charged with failing to register as a sex offender and for living in a prohibited residence. He is currently being held in the Covington County Jail under $20,000 bond. He is also being held for probation violation by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole.

Investigator Warren would like to remind citizens that if you aware of a sex offender living in a prohibited area, to contact your local authorities.