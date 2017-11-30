Dense Morning Fog, Scattered Showers Later

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak cold front moving through Alabama today is increasing our chance of showers. Dense fog this morning, then the rest of today will be mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 70s with passing rain showers at times. Nothing too heavy or widespread, but no doubt it should rain at least a time or two during the day. Not expecting much thunder if any at all, and rain amounts should be generally less than 1/2 inch and once again, no severe weather threat today with this front. Clouds and showers will continue to persist in the overnight hours too.

HELLO DECEMBER: Little change in the forecast as we start the new month. There could be a few very light showers over the southern half of Alabama tomorrow morning. The rest of day should be dry with more clouds than sun; highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s for most locations. For both Saturday and Sunday we expect highs generally in the lower 70s and lows near 50° with a mix of sun and clouds both days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tomorrow evening, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 50s.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP: For Auburn fans headed to Atlanta Saturday for the to battle with the Georgia Bulldogs (3p CT kickoff)… no weather worries, of course, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but for those walking to the game the sky will be mostly cloudy, there is a chance of widely scattered showers, and afternoon temperatures should be in the 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The week starts off dry, but models are coming into better agreement about our next storm system and potent cold front arriving Tuesday night and into Wednesday. It does appears we are going to deal with showers and possibly some strong thunderstorms during this time frame, but still too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue. Behind the front, much colder air spills into the Alabama and the Southeast as a deep trough develops over the eastern portions of the U.S. With such a deep trough, the floodgates to the Arctic look to open up and the coldest weather of the season will dive into the U.S., and move into Alabama for the second half of next week. Possibly highs holding in the 40s and lows well down into the 20s, could certainly be possible, but as of right now, we can’t go that low in the forecast. With the trough remaining in place, more shots of cold air will occasionally surge south and it looks like a rather cold December is taking shape for Alabama and the Deep South.

Have a great day!

Ryan